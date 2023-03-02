Four people charged with impaired driving in Niagara

Four people were charged with impaired driving in Niagara between Feb. 20 and the 26th.

Niagara Police release the names of those charged with impaired driving.

In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Nancy K. BILJAN, 37yrs, Stoney Creek

Bhupinder SINGH, 62yrs, St. Catharines

Dillon B. CLAYBORNE, 31yrs, Welland

Brandon R. THOMAS, 30yrs, St. Catharines