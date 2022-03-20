Four people dead after speeding, stolen car hits pedestrians in Hamilton over weekend

A horrific crash in Hamilton over the weekend has left four people dead.

It was shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday when a man driving a stolen car hit three pedestrians on Main Street East towards King Street East.

The speeding car also sent debris flying which hit a fourth pedestrian.

The car eventually mounted a curb and struck a concrete hydro pole bursting into flames.

Paramedics, Firefighters and Police officers rushed to the scene where four people were pronounced dead.

The names of the people killed have not been released as Hamilton Police continue to contact family members.

Impairment has not yet been ruled out as a factor involved in this incident.