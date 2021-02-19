Four people displaced after a fire in St. Catharines

Four people have been displaced after a fire in St. Catharines.

Firefighters responded to a home on Lake Street just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday after a neighbour noticed smoke coming from the upstairs portion of the home and called 911.

Four people live in the home, but only two were in the building at the time of the fire.

They were able to get out unharmed.

St. Catharines Deputy Fire Chief Dave Upper says an improperly discarded cigarette started the fire on a mattress in a bedroom of one of the tenants who were not home at the time.

Total damage is estimated at $50,000.

The Red Cross has provided shelter for two tenants, one tenant had another place to stay, but fire officials do not know the status of the fourth tenant.

The landlord owns other properties and says he will try to find temporary shelter for the residents in the interim.