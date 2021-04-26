iHeartRadio
Four people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara

NRP 1

Four people are facing impaired driving charges in Niagara.

NRP laid the charges between April 19 - 25th, 2021.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.               

Brant P. MUNGER 46 years, No Fixed Abode

Pricyla J. CARRERA 24 years, St. Catharines

Trudey L. KWIATKOWSKI, St. Catharines

Melinda M. GRUHL 48 years, St. Catharines

