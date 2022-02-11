Four people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara

Four people are facing impaired driving charges in Niagara.

NRP officers laid the charges between January 31, to February 6, 2022.

In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Jennifer L. GIAMPA, 45yrs, Niagara Falls

Steven G. BERTRAND, 37yrs, St. Catharines

Dean J. O'BRIEN, 48yrs, Niagara Falls

Natasha L. SEGUIN, 31yrs, Niagara Falls

