Four people have died after pedestrians hit by driver in London

Police in London, Ont., say four people have died after several pedestrians were struck by a car Sunday night.



Police say one woman was pronounced dead at the scene.



They say one man, one woman, and two children were transported to hospital by paramedic services.



The two adults and one teenaged child died later in hospital.



The other child remains in serious but non-life-threatening condition.



Police say a 20-year-old London, Ont., man was arrested shortly after the incident.