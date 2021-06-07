Four people have died after pedestrians hit by driver in London
Police in London, Ont., say four people have died after several pedestrians were struck by a car Sunday night.
Police say one woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
They say one man, one woman, and two children were transported to hospital by paramedic services.
The two adults and one teenaged child died later in hospital.
The other child remains in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police say a 20-year-old London, Ont., man was arrested shortly after the incident.
-
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: June 7Our infection case numbers are better now than they were in March. What will reopening look like? Are teens getting vaccinated? Are we seeing hesitation getting their second shot? Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
-
"Today is Better" Operation Lifesaver’s new suicide-prevention campaignOperation Lifesaver’s new suicide-prevention campaign provides hope to Canadians struggling with their mental health. The Today is Better campaign consists of 11 videos (six English and five French) featuring the personal stories of people who have experienced suicidal thoughts and sought help. Tim talks to Paul Yu with Crisis Services.