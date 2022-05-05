Four people on Niagara Regional Police's latest list of impaired drivers
Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of names of people charged with impaired driving.
Between April 25, 2022 to May ,1 five people were criminally charged.
The Police Service reports the names of people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the region to deter others from doing the same.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Samuel WYNN, 53yrs, Buffalo, NY
Courtney L. SALOMONS, 36yrs, St. Catharines
Michelle IRABE, 31yrs, St. Catharines
Julio L. ZARI TORRES, 42yrs, Pelham
Leroy M. MIGUEL, 31yrs, Brampton
-
Niagara in the morning Roundtable May 6thNiagara in the morning Roundtable May 6th Tim is joined by Michelle Idzenga - Corporate Communications Officer, City of Port Colborne Stephen Murdoch - VP PR Enterprise Canada/Teacher Niagara College
-
Niagara in the morning Roundtable May 6thNiagara in the morning Roundtable May 6th Tim is joined by Michelle Idzenga - Corporate Communications Officer, City of Port Colborne Stephen Murdoch - VP PR Enterprise Canada/Teacher Niagara College
-
Tim Denis with Richard Crouse on the movies Dr Strange and moreTim Denis with Richard Crouse on the movies Dr Strange and more