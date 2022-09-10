Four people stabbed in downtown St. Catharines in 'chaotic' brawl

Several people were stabbed in downtown St. Catharines overnight in what police are calling a 'chaotic' large fight.

Officers were called at 2:30 a.m this morning to the area of St. Paul Street and James Street to find at four people suffering from stab wounds, and others suffering from other injuries.

Some injuries were serious, while others were considered minor.

Police say there is an increased police presence in the area while they investigate.

Multiple people are in police custody.

The NRP say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1024233. People may also call Crimestoppers.