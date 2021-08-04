Four recreation projects in Niagara are getting over $4M for upgrades and improvements

Four recreation projects in Niagara are getting over $4M from the federal and provincial governments.

St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle and Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff making the joint funding announcement today for four recreational and community infrastructure projects.

The Government of Canada is investing over $2.4 million, the Government of Ontario is providing more than $2 million, while recipients are investing more than $1.6 million in their respective projects.

Among the projects announced are upgrades to the existing tennis courts and playground at Bogart Street Park in St. Catharines.

In Pelham, funding will support the rehabilitation of the Marlene Stewart Streit Park, including replacing the outdoor pool.

The Wainfleet Community Complex will get upgrades as well as the Town of Lincoln for providing more modern recreation spaces for the community.