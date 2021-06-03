Four school related COVID-19 cases reported in Niagara
The District School Board of Niagara is reporting four COVID-19 cases.
Two individuals at Gainsborough Public School, and two individuals at Beamsville District Secondary School, have tested positive for the virus, but for privacy reasons, the identity of the individuals cannot be shared.
As part of COVID-19 case management and infection control protocol, students and staff who had close contact with the individuals have been contacted and told by NRPH to stay home and self-isolate.
Custodians will complete a thorough cleaning of both schools as required.
A Public Health Inspector and a Public Health Nurse from NRPH will visit the schools to complete a comprehensive assessment.
While most students are learning online from home, some special needs classes are still running in person, and some staff members can teach from their schools.
