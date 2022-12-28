Four suspects from Brampton charged in Niagara pharmacy robberies

Niagara police investigated three pharmacy robberies in Niagara Falls, St. Catharines and West Lincoln within an hour Tuesday.

Police say the same four suspects were involved in all three.

The first robbery occurred at the Meadow IDA Pharmacy on Thorold Stone Road in Niagara Falls at 1:58 p.m.

Police say three suspects entered the store while a fourth person waited outside in a stolen Honda Civic. Police say "physical force" was used on employees before the suspects fled with an undisclosed number of pharmaceuticals.

There was another robbery at the Golden Care Pharmacy on Welland Avenue in St. Catharines at 2:24 p.m. and a third robbery at Pharmasave on St. Catharines Street in West Lincoln about 30 minutes later.

Police say the circumstances were the same in each of the robberies.

Two 18-year-olds and two 17-year-olds, all from Brampton, are facing numerous charges.

The stolen vehicle and all stolen pharmaceuticals have been recovered.