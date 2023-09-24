Four suspects sought in Fallsview Boulevard stabbing in Niagara Falls

In the early morning hours of September 23rd, Niagara officers responded to a report of a stabbing in Niagara Falls.

Police responded to the scene at Fallsview Boulevard and Murray Street.

A 39-year-old male victim was found suffering from serious stab wounds.

Paramedics treated the victim at the scene and transported him to a local hospital.

Police determined that the victim had been involved in a verbal argument with a male suspect resulting in a stabbing.

The four suspects fled the scene and ran eastbound down Murray Street.

All suspects are described to be South Asain, 20-30 years old, around 6ft tall, 190 lbs, with black beards.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009546.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.