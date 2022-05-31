Four teens arrested in four pellet gun incidents in Greater Toronto Area

Four teenagers are facing charges after four pellet gun shootings in the Greater Toronto Area.

Toronto police say they arrested three youths after two separate shootings at west-end schools.

York Regional police say they arrested a 14-year-old boy in Vaughan, Ont., after two shootings in the city north of Toronto.

Police are reminding people who own pellet or B.B. guns to use them in a safe and legal manner.

York Regional Police warn parents and teens that many replica firearms look identical to real guns.

That force says that officers responding to these weapons calls are often in the position of having to make quick decisions on whether the weapon is real, a toy or a replica, with serious consequences.