Four Toronto residents arrested after $360,000 worth of drugs allegedly found at Thorold home

Niagara Regional Police investigating illegal drug sales in the region ended up raiding a home in Thorold to find $360,000 worth of narcotics.

After a three-month investigation, officers searched a home in the area of Bowman Crescent and Wilkerson Street.

Police say as a result of the investigation a loaded 9mm firearm, 825 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 637 grams of fentanyl, 58 grams of cocaine, and $2100 believed to be from the proceeds of crime were seized.

The combined estimated street value is $360,000.

23-year-old Kimera Fullwood, 29-year-old Tremaine Clarke, 23-year-old Hamzah Mohamed, and 20-year-old Hasnan Sandhu were arrested and are facing various charges.

All are from Toronto.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension #1022200.