Four Welland residents facing charges after drug bust in the city

Four Welland residents are facing charges after a drug bust in the city.

Police were investigating the sale of drugs in the area of East Main Street and Elizabeth Street when they identified two suspects.

On April 28th, the suspects were arrested in the area of East Main Street and Scholfield Avenue.

Police say they found, 13.8 grams of fentanyl, 25.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 73 clonazepam 0.5mg tablets.

Yesterday, detectives executed a search warrant, in the area of East Main Street and Elizabeth Street and found 2 stolen bicycles, $1,490 in Canadian Currency believed to be the proceeds of the sale of drugs, and 222.5 grams of fentanyl.

The total street value of the drugs is estimated to be approximately $67,650.

31 yr old Justine Cairns-Cushman and 26 year old Ryen O. Jones, 33 yr old Amanda Hutchison, and 29 yr old Tyler Fripp are all facing charges.