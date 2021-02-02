Four year old boy dies after collision in Lincoln
A four year old boy has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Lincoln.
Officers were called to the Greenlane Road and Bartlett Street area at 4:15 yesterday afternoon after the collision.
An investigation revealed the boy had been hit after the snow sled he was riding on slid onto the road and he was struck by a passing pickup truck.
The boy was rushed to hospital, but he did not survive.
His identity is not being released
