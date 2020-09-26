Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed fourteen new cases of COVID-19.

Currently, Niagara has 53 active cases of the virus and five active outbreaks.

Two of the outbreaks of COVID-19 are in health care facilities, and three are considered community outbreaks.

One of the community outbreaks is at Eastdale Secondary School, where there have been three confirmed cases of the virus.

Most of Niagara's active cases are in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls.

To see the full data from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.