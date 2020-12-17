Fourth case of COVID-19 confirmed this week at Lincoln Centennial Public School

Another case of COVID-19 has been confirmed within the Lincoln Centennial Public School community.

With this latest case, there have now been four cases announced at the school since Monday - two yesterday, one on Monday, and the infection confirmed last night.

There was also a case at the school last month, but that case is now considered resolved.

According to the District School Board of Niagara website, four classrooms have been closed but the school remains open.

Although the DSBN does not reveal the identity of infected people, provincial data confirms at least one student and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days.