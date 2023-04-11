Fourth returning player signs with Niagara River Lions for 2023 season

The Niagara River Lions have re-signed Canadian forward Alonzo Walker.

The 26-year-old 6’6 forward from Brampton, Ontario will re-join the team for the 2023 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season after playing overseas for BC Prievidza of the Slovenská Basketbalová Liga (SBL) in Slovakia.

During the 2022 CEBL season, Walker averaged 8.1 points and 5.2 rebounds during only 9 games played, due to several injuries that had Walker sidelined for most of the summer.

“Alonzo battled injuries throughout the 2022 season, but when he was healthy, he showed how impactful he can be,” said Head Coach and General Manager, Victor Raso. “He is an excellent athlete who takes pride in defending, rebounding, and doing the little things. He has tremendous upside and we are looking forward to a healthy Zo in 2023!”

“It’s always exciting playing in front of friends and family, and playing against familiar faces,” said Walker. “I am excited to return to Canada and the CEBL and can’t wait to get to work for my second season with the River Lions.”

Walker becomes the fourth returning player signed ahead of the 2023 season which will tip-off for the team on May 26th when they visit the Montreal Alliance.