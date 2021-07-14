France opens borders to Canadians, asks Canada to allow French tourists as soon as possible

France has opened its borders to Canadian tourists and is looking for a little quid pro quo.



A representative of President Emmanuel Macron's government argues the Canadian border should be re-opened to the French as soon as possible, otherwise, the relationship between the two countries will suffer.



France permits Canadians to enter its territory if they can prove they are fully vaccinated or have submited a recent negative COVID-19 test and who attest to not having COVID-19 symptoms.



The Canadian border remains closed to foreigners, with a few exceptions, until at least July 21st.