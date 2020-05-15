France Reports First Child To Die To Condition Possibly Related To COVID-19

A nine-year-old boy is dead in France, likely the first victim in that country to die from a rare condition that may be related to COVID-19.

The boy tested positive for the new coronavirus, but did not display symptoms.

However, he died from Kawasaki-like disease.

What U.S. health officials has said is when a child is infected, their immune system goes into overdrive to fight the virus.

However, it doesn't know when to stop and that is leading to serious problems.

At least three children have died in New York because of what they're calling pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome.