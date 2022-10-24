Frank Campion will stay on as Mayor in Welland
Frank Campion will return to the mayor's seat in Welland.
It was a two-way race in the city for the mayor's position with Campion challenged by Jeff Walters.
Campion first ran for mayor of Welland in 2014, after serving on city council on and off in wards 3 and 2 since 1990.
Here are the winners for the 12 city council seats.
Ward 1: Mary Ann Grimaldi, Adam Moote
Ward 2: David McLeod, Leo Van Vliet
Ward 3: John Chiocchio, Sharmila Setaram
Ward 4: Tony Dimarco, Bryan Green
Ward 5: Claudette Richard, Graham Speck
Ward 6: Bonnie Fokkens, Jamie Lee
Current regional councillors Pat Chiocchio and Leanna Villella were both re-elected to regional council.
