Frank Campion will stay on as Mayor in Welland

Frank Campion will return to the mayor's seat in Welland.

It was a two-way race in the city for the mayor's position with Campion challenged by Jeff Walters.

Campion first ran for mayor of Welland in 2014, after serving on city council on and off in wards 3 and 2 since 1990.

Here are the winners for the 12 city council seats.

Ward 1: Mary Ann Grimaldi, Adam Moote

Ward 2: David McLeod, Leo Van Vliet

Ward 3: John Chiocchio, Sharmila Setaram

Ward 4: Tony Dimarco, Bryan Green

Ward 5: Claudette Richard, Graham Speck

Ward 6: Bonnie Fokkens, Jamie Lee

Current regional councillors Pat Chiocchio and Leanna Villella were both re-elected to regional council.