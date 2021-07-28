Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning recalled

Some Buffalo Ranch seasoning is being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.

McCormick Canada has issued the recalled for Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning sold in several provinces, including Ontario.

Anyone who bought the 153 g product should not to eat it. Instead throw it out or return it to the store where it was bought.

Salmonella can cause fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea. Symptoms may be more severe in young children, pregnant women, older people, and people with weakened immune systems.

There have been no reported illnesses so far and the recall was triggered by the company.