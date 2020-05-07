Frantic search for 3 yr old Nova Scotia boy last seen Wednesday afternoon at grandmothers

A frantic search is underway in Nova Scotia for a 3-year-old boy who went missing yesterday afternoon.

The search is continuing in the Truro area for Dylan Ehler after he disappeared while at his grandmother's home at 1:20pm Wednesday.

Police say the toddler was playing outside at his grandmother's house when she became briefly distracted, for less than a minute, and when she turned around Dylan was gone.

Patrol officers were on site within four minutes of the phone call and began to canvas the area as the K9 unit was called in.

An Amber Alert was not issued as foul play is not suspected.

The boys' boots have been discovered but there has been no other sign of the boy.

Officers are searching the nearby Salmon River.