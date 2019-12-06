Free afternoon parking in downtown St. Catharines for month of December

Some good news just in time for holiday shopping.

The City of St. Catharines announcing select spots and parking lots downtown will be offering free parking starting on Monday, Dec. 9th until Friday, Dec. 27th.

Free afternoon parking will be available for on-street metered spots and parking lots with pay machines that are owned by the City.

Keep in mind all downtown parking spots are subject to a three hour time limit.

Not included in the holiday promotion: long-term parking at the City’s parking garages at Garden Park / Carlisle Street and Ontario Street.

Free afternoon parking does not apply to special event parking fees at the Head Street, Race Street, Garden Park and IceDogs Way parking lots during events at the Meridian Centre and the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre.