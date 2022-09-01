Free and educational Monarch Butterfly tag and release program returning in Niagara

A Monarch Butterfly tag and release program is returning to Niagara.

The Niagara Parks Butterfly Conservatory will host its popular 'Majestic Monarchs' program on September 3 and 4 allowing residents a peak at the international research tracking program, Monarch Watch.

The program tags and releases the endangered butterfly as it begins its journey south toward Mexico, and then track in online.

All are welcome to attend the free event at the Niagara Parks Butterfly Conservatory with live tag and release demonstrations taking place every half hour, beginning at 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

