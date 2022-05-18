Free animal farm in St. Catharines set to reopen for another year this weekend

A favourite place for families in St. Catharines will be reopening this weekend.

Happy Rolph’s Animal Farm will reopen on Saturday, May 21st, from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily until October 19th.

It features farm animals, a newly renovated and accessible playground, and access to a waterfront trail.

The farm is located at 650 Read Rd.

The City of St. Catharines runs the farm, offering fun, and free animal viewing.

"Visitors can enjoy opportunities to see a variety of farm animals up close and experience diverse birds and plants, all in a natural, outdoor setting. You can enjoy quiet seating and viewing areas on the shores of Lake Ontario or alongside two ponds. The park also features a playground, pavilion and walking trails to explore."

You can donated to help care for the animals at stcatharines.ca/happyrolphsdonation