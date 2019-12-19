Free app will warn Niagara residents of flooding

It's being called a 'game changer' for Niagara residents who live or work near lakes, rivers, and streams.

The NPCA says flood warnings and flood bulletins will now be able to reach residents via a free app you can download on your cell phone or home computer.

Steve Miller, Supervisor of Water Resources at the NPCA says if an emergency situation arises they will now reach residents in the impacted area.

The app is available in English and French and you can find it by searching in the Apple App Store by searching 'Alertable app'

It was launched in late November, and the NPCA is hoping more residents give it a chance.

To download on:

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.artermobilize.alertable&hl=en_CA

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/ca/app/alertable/id1277488940?mt=8

For your desktop computer: https://alertable.ca/