Free artistic challenge series continues in Niagara

People in Niagara are encouraged to get creative in a series of free weekly art challenges.

CREATE the Summer continues, giving residents a chance to express their creative sides and win prizes.

The challenges, such as '10 Word Stories' and 'Art from Nature' have been posted on the CREATE the Summer social media pages every Monday since early June.

The prompts are intended to inspire people of all ages, skill levels, and experience in a wide variety of artistic disciplines.

There are also 48-Hour competitions posted periodically.

The next competition, a visual arts competition, will be held from July 30th - August 1st followed by a short film competition August 20th - 22nd.

For more information, and to learn more about the competitions, go to createniagara.com.