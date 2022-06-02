Free bus ride for voters in St. Catharines
St. Catharines Transit is reminding residents that transportation should not be a barrier to voting today.
All day today voters simply need to show their voter information card when boarding.
You will then be issued a day pass for a return trip from your polling station.
-
NITM Roundtable June 2NITM Roundtable with Tim Denis GUEST: Liz Fleming - Travel writer & Host of Liz Fleming Travels Wolfgang Guembel - Founder and President - Lock Street Brewing Company
-
Prof. Marvin RyderProf. Marvin Ryder
-
Dr. Mich ShulmanDr. Mich Shulman