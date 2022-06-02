iHeartRadio
Free bus ride for voters in St. Catharines

CKTB-NEWS-St-Catharines-Bus-Transit

St. Catharines Transit is reminding residents that transportation should not be a barrier to voting today.

All day today voters simply need to show their voter information card when boarding.

You will then be issued a day pass for a return trip from your polling station.
 

