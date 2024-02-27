Free concert and more planned for eclipse in Niagara Falls

The festivities surrounding the total eclipse this April continue to come together.

Niagara Falls is set for a free concert at Queen Victoria Park to go along with a number of other events.

The concert will follow the eclipse on April 8 and include performances by The Glorious Sons, JJ Wilde, the Niagara Symphony Orchestra and more.

Mayor Jim Diodati says, "This is like nothing you've seen before or will see again in your lifetime! With Niagara Falls as the epicentre on the path of totality, we knew the day had to be special. We invite you to join us for the solar eclipse and an experience that you'll be talking about for decades!"



There are a number of other events planned as well.

Niagara Parks is hosting Astronomy in Action April 5-8 at the Niagara Parks Power Station with a Mobile Planetarium, NASA & CSA Talks, plus Educators on-site for hands-on learning.

Mad Science will be at the Table Rock Centre April 6-8 full of FunStations and Exploration Stations for Kids.

TMU's SciXchange is set for April 6-8 at the Niagara Parks Butterfly Conservatory. This includes hands-on activities and proactive STEM learning.

There are also NASA & CSA Talks planned for April 5-8 at Old Fort Erie.

The City of Niagara Falls is hosting a Star Wars Intergalactic Dance Party on April 6 at Niagara Falls Exchange with Star Wars-themed dance party, costume contest, Ages 19+.

There is a Guinness World Record Attempt on April 8 at Queen Victoria Park where they are trying to set the record for Most people dressed like the sun. Costumes will be provided.

The eclipse is set to begin at 2:04 p.m. on Monday April 8 and end at 4:32 p.m. with 3 minutes of totality where the moon completely blocks the sun.