Free COVID 19 rapid tests available now in Niagara

Ontario residents can now pick up a free box of rapid COVID-19 tests at select grocery stores and pharmacies across the province.

The Ontario government is making.5 million tests available each week and distribution will be limited to one box containing 5 tests per household per visit.

Up to 44 million tests will be made available over the eight weeks of the program.

The tests at grocery stores and pharmacies are available as of today (Feb.9) through online order or in-store pickup.

Participating retailers include Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaws, Metro, Rexall, Sobey’s, Longo’s, and Walmart.

A full list of locations where the rapid test kits are available can be found here.