Free event being held Wednesday night on importance and history of Black Hair

A free event called 'Combing Through the Layers: Weaving Together Traditions, Tragedies and Resilience of Black Hair' is being held tomorrow night in Niagara.

The discussion is being hosted by Kerry Goring with special guests Erica Williams and Chantelle Kirlew from Erica's Embrace Support Services.

"For many of us, a lot the hair braiding techniques that we use or the special ways we cultivate our hair is done in family groups or communal groups where it's aunties and uncles and family members getting together with the younger ones and it's whole day experiences around braiding while we talk about family history and traditions."

Topics will range from the importance of black hair in the community, slavery, head ties and the structure and shape of black hair.

The discussion, being held on Zoom, starts at 7:30 p.m.

Click here to register for the link to join.

Black History Month is drawing to a close next week.