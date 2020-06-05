Free groceries available today in Garden City

Another grocery giveaway today in St. Catharines, thanks to Niagara's mystery benefactor.

For the second time in the city, there will be a free grocery giveaway starting at noon in Market Square.

Volunteers from the City of St. Catharines, Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold and Community Support Services of Niagara will be handing out the groceries free to anyone able to stop by.

Meantime, another grocery giveaway will be held next Friday, June 12th starting at 1:00 in Welland’s Market Square.

