Free groceries will be handed out in Welland this week thanks to anonymous donor

Another truckload of groceries from an anonymous donor will be handed out in Niagara this week.

On Wednesday, January 6, beginning at 3:00 p.m. at Open Arms Mission in Welland, free groceries will be given to people in need.

This is the third time the anonymous donor has given away free groceries in the city.

Volunteers from the City of Welland and Open Arms Mission of Welland will be on hand to help distribute the groceries.

Items will be handed out with social distancing to ensure safety, and all volunteers will wear personal protective equipment.

Organizers are asking that people who have face coverings wear them when picking up the food.

All are welcome to come to Open Arms Mission to receive free groceries while supplies last.

“We’re grateful to the donor for once again providing much needed food to those in need within our community,” said Mayor Frank Campion. “Acts of kindness and compassion such as this are even more important during these difficult times.”

“January is often a difficult month for many families. The holidays are now over and the bills have begun to come in,” said Marty Misener. “This act of generosity comes at a perfect time to assist those who need food in our community. Open Arms is so grateful for partners like this who continue to step up and make a difference.”