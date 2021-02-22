Free grocery giveaway happening in Welland tomorrow
A free grocery giveaway will be held in Welland tomorrow.
The Open Arms Mission will be hosting the event at the Welland Arenas’ parking lot at 501 King St, on Tuesday, February 23 at 5:30pm.
All are welcome to attend.
"The continuous generosity that Welland has seen through food donations during all stages of the pandemic is greatly appreciated. We again would like to thank the anonymous donor who continues to help those in need in our community; we are extremely grateful. "
All will be asked to wear proper face coverings and to follow physical distancing rules.
