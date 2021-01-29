iHeartRadio
Free grocery giveaway happening now in Vineland

vineland

Another free grocery giveaway is underway in Niagara.

The Village of Hope in Vineland will host the giveaway for those in need from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

This is thanks to the same anonymous donor behind multiple giveaways throughout the region during the pandemic.

Anyone who needs a little help is welcome to stop by the Vineland Free Reformed Church parking area on King Street.

It is a contactless drive through event, so participants are asked to leave room in the trunk of their cars.

Culp's Foodland Vineland is providing the bags.

 

