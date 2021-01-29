Free grocery giveaway happening now in Vineland

Another free grocery giveaway is underway in Niagara.

The Village of Hope in Vineland will host the giveaway for those in need from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

This is thanks to the same anonymous donor behind multiple giveaways throughout the region during the pandemic.

Anyone who needs a little help is welcome to stop by the Vineland Free Reformed Church parking area on King Street.

It is a contactless drive through event, so participants are asked to leave room in the trunk of their cars.

Culp's Foodland Vineland is providing the bags.