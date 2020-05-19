Free grocery giveaway in Niagara Falls



Niagara's anonymous donor is once again reaching out to help those in our community struggling to make ends meet because of the coronavirus.

Tomorrow at 1:00, volunteers with the city of Niagara Falls and Project Share will be at the McBain Community Centre handing out free groceries to those in need.

The city is also reminding residents city buses are free and are running to the centre should you need transporation.

The same anonymous donor is reponsible for free food giveaways in St. Catharines, Thorold and Welland.