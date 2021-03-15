iHeartRadio
Free grocery giveaway in Niagara Falls tomorrow

Another free grocery giveaway will take place in Niagara this week.

The event is for anyone in need.

It's being held Tuesday, March 16th starting at 2:00 PM at the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls.

It is thanks to an anonymous donor.
 

