Free grocery giveaway in St. Catharines Friday

A free grocery giveaway will be held in St. Catharines on Friday.

The event will be held at Market Square starting at 2 p.m. Friday Feb. 12th.

It's hanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor.

Groceries will be given away to anyone who needs them.

It will be a hybrid drive-through/walk-up event.

Cars can enter Market Square only from Church Street.

Walk up guests are asked to come via James Street.

Social distancing and mask wearing will be in effect.