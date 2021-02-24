Free grocery giveaway in St. Catharines Friday
A free grocery giveaway will be held in St. Catharines on Friday.
The event will be held at Market Square starting at 2 p.m. Friday Feb. 12th.
It's hanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor.
Groceries will be given away to anyone who needs them.
It will be a hybrid drive-through/walk-up event.
Cars can enter Market Square only from Church Street.
Walk up guests are asked to come via James Street.
Social distancing and mask wearing will be in effect.
