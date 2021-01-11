iHeartRadio
Free grocery giveaway Wednesday in Niagara Falls

There will be another free grocery giveaway in Niagara this week.

Anyone in need is invited to receive the free food Wednesday January 13th starting at 3:00 p.m. at the Gale Centre in Niagara Falls.

Mayor Jim Diodati is thanking the anonymous donor to the community at a critical time.

Project Share will be on hand assisting with the handout.

