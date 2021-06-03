Free masks and sanitizer to be handed out at Welland Farmers' Market
The city of Welland will be handing out free masks and sanitizer at the Farmers' Market every Saturday.
While supplies last, Welland Transit, Public Works, and Recreation and Culture staff will be handing out child and adult sized masks and bottles of hand sanitizer at the WellTrans Bus parked in front of the market.
People going to the Farmers' Market are asked to adhere to all protocols including physical distancing, hand hygiene, and the use of masks.
Hours at the market have been extended as the market opens at 7 a.m. starting this Saturday.
