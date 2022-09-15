Free outdoor Halloween movie nights in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls is getting into the Halloween spirit by launching 'Movie Mash'.

The Downtown Niagara Falls Business Improvement Area is hosting the movie screenings every Wednesday night

for the month of October.

They will be featuring a different spooky movie every week, with two family-friendly films and two scary movies.

The movies will be screened outside of the BIA office at 4605 Queen Street, Niagara Falls.

“We are so excited be extending our movie nights into the fall season. We are blown away by the success and popularity of this event and we cannot wait to enjoy these spooky movies!” said Chair of the Board, Ron Charbonneau.

The movies will begin at sundown and are free of charge. Snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase from local businesses.

The event is being sponsored by Season of the Witch.

List of movies:

October 5th: Halloween (1978) (R)

October 12th: The Addams Family (1991) (PG 13)

October 19th: Scream (1996) (R)

October 26th: Halloweentown (1998) (PG)