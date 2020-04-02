Free parking at Niagara Health hospitals
Free parking is now available at all Niagara Health hospitals.
Officials say they have made the decision to place a moratorium on fees to increase safety and in recognition of the financial hardship many community members are facing.
The move also eliminates the need to touch the payment kiosks.
Hospital staff and physicians who have parking fees deducted from their pay cheques will have the fees waived as well.
