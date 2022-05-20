Free parking at St. Catharines beaches this long weekend

Parking at St. Catharines beaches will be free this long weekend as the city continues to work on an updated system.

The city has decided to update its beach parking permit system at Lakeside and Sunset beaches, but the new online application tool is not ready yet.

Pay-and-display machines at beach lots will be bagged and paid parking will not be in effect until the application system launches.

Back in April, Council voted to make passes digital this year using resident's licence plates.

The cost will be $15 for residents wanting the parking pass for the 2022 beach season.

Residents who walk or ride their bikes to the beach are allowed access for free as usual.

Out-of-city residents will have to use pay-and-display parking machines at a cost of $3 per hour with a three-hour time limit once paid parking enforcement returns.