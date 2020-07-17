Free seed giveaway in St. Catharines this weekend
Gardeners in St. Catharines can get a little help filling out their plots thanks to a free seed giveaway.
The giveaway is happening tomorrow from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Buchanan House on Niagara Street.
The seeds will include short season crops such as peas.
The giveaway is provided through a partnership involving Niagara Community Garden Network, Links for Greener Learning, United Way Niagara, St. Catharines Public Library, and the city.
