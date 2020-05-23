Free soup today for front line workers in Niagara
An event is underway today to give back to front line workers in Niagara.
Daryl Neamtu who works as a chef for DN Hospitality organized the event with the company he works for, Shalit Foods, to offer a free soup event in St. Catharines.
Neamtu says it's a great way to say thank you to those who are working the front lines to keep the country running.
The event runs until 4 p.m. today at the corner of Niagara Street and Meadowbrook Crescent, which is between Scott and Carlton Streets.