Free soup today for front line workers in Niagara

An event is underway today to give back to front line workers in Niagara.

Daryl Neamtu who works as a chef for DN Hospitality organized the event with the company he works for, Shalit Foods, to offer a free soup event in St. Catharines.

Neamtu says it's a great way to say thank you to those who are working the front lines to keep the country running.

The event runs until 4 p.m. today at the corner of Niagara Street and Meadowbrook Crescent, which is between Scott and Carlton Streets.