Free wellness checks for pets will be offered in St. Catharines

Pet parents will be allowed to bring their dogs and cats in for a free wellness check in St. Catharines.

The Niagara SPCA Mobile Wellness Unit will be offering health checks at Pet Valu locations over the next few weeks.



Registered Veterinary Technicians and staff from the SPCA will be on hand to talk about nutrition, flea and tick solutions and other pet health concerns.

Each clinic is available on a first come first served, drop-in basis, and each pet that visits the clinic will receive a coupon for a free dog wash at the host Pet Valu store.

The cost for a microchip is $30, however basic health questions will be answered at no charge.



The first clinic is next Wednesday, June 28 (10 am – 3 pm) at the Pet Valu on Bunting Road.

Here are the other dates and locations:

July 18 (10 am – 3 pm) Pet Valu Lakeshore Road – 119 Lakeshore Rd.

July 20 (4 pm – 7 pm) Pet Valu Pendale – 210 Glendale Ave.

July 25 (2 pm – 6 pm) Pet Valu Vansickle – 420 Vansickle Rd.



