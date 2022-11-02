'Freedom Convoy' lawyer encouraged protest to continue after Emergencies Act invoked

``Freedom Convoy'' lawyer Keith Wilson says he told protesters to stay in downtown Ottawa to oppose COVID-19 restrictions after the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, even though police were warning people to leave the area.



Wilson told the public inquiry investigating the invocation of the act that he never imagined the federal government would use force against ``non-violent'' protesting Canadians.



After the act was invoked on Feb. 14, police warned protesters they would need to leave downtown Ottawa, where several hundred vehicles had been blocking the streets for about three weeks.



Wilson and his team wrote to interim Ottawa police Chief Steve Bell to say the police did not have the power to prevent a peaceful protest in the downtown core.



At the time, Wilson says he had some indication police were planning a major operation to remove protesters, though he didn't know for sure.



He and convoy organizer Chris Barber made a TikTok video to encourage people to continue to come to Ottawa.