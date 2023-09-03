'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich to appear in Ottawa courtroom

Tamara Lich is set to enter an Ottawa courtroom on Tuesday and face charges related to her role in the "Freedom Convoy."



She will do that as a right-wing folk hero, and also as a figurehead for a movement many others would rather forget.



Lich is scheduled to stand trial along with fellow convoy organizer Chris Barber on charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, intimidation and obstructing police.



Her lawyer recently told the judge that his client's case shouldn't be about the protest itself, but for many, it's hard to separate the movement from its main spokeswoman.



Lich has spent summer travelling the country, promoting a book she released that talks about her experience.



That included touring parts of the United States.



Convoy participant Bethan Nodwell says Lich is beloved and has become symbolic of what the movement represents because of how well she handles herself in public.



But the Crown will argue that Lich knowingly helped create blockades that tormented residents and defied police.